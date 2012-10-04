A march to hand over a memorandum to the road freight bargaining council has been organised on thursday morning by the Truck drivers in Parow, Cape Town
A march to hand over a memorandum to the road freight bargaining council has been orgained on thurday morning by the Truck drivers in Parow, Cape Town says a union official.
According to South Africa’s Transport and Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) spokesman Vincent Masoga, the march started at the Parow train station and ended on Voortrekker Road. The number of marchers was closer to 1 000 and around 300 people took part in the march and no violence occurred.
Before the march, union members were told violence was not needed and the demonstrators were asked not to carry any tribal weapons such as pangas, or to throw stones. In several parts of the country trucks have been pelted with stones and set alight.
Parties were expected to re-convene for negotiations, to bring an end to the two-weeks strike.
Drivers of trucks asked for a 12% salary increase while employers offered 8.5% for next year, and another 0.5% the following year. The Regional bargaining council manager Harold Booysen has accepted the memorandum and would submit it to all employers