The second meeting for strengthening the excellent relations existing between Morocco and Spain ended on Wednesday in Rabat.
The latter had taken lunch on Wednesday with his counterpart Abdelilah Benkirane shortly before the opening of a meeting between business leaders of Spain and Morocco. Rajoy was later received by King Mohammed VI.
In a statement to the press at the end of the royal audience meeting, Mariano Rajoy and Abdelilah Benkirane stressed the need to develop deep, strong and fruitful relationships between the two kingdoms.
According to the Spanish Chief Executive they are convinced that these relationships which are intensified between the two Kingdoms will benefit the peoples of both countries. A total of eight bilateral agreements were signed, including the abolition of visas for passports service, cultural, educational, sports or road transport of passengers and goods.
In a statement made by the Spanish government the both countries have institutionalized their meetings through the 21st anniversary of the treaty of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation.
After France, Spain is the second country that has the largest Moroccan community in the world. It is the second largest trading partner of Morocco and the first economic partner since January. The Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, left Morocco the same day at the end of a working visit ahead of a large delegation.