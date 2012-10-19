Thursday 22 December 2016    
Society - Central Africa - Rwanda - Wars - Security
Rwanda elected for UN non permanent Security council seat
Friday 19 October 2012 / by Ojong Debra
Rwanda is amongst the five nations elected to seat in the Un Security Council for the next two years

On Thursday the UN decided to give out five non- permanent seats to some of the 15-member council. Argentina, Australia, South Korea and Luxembourg have also been elected to sit on the Security Council. Each gained the required two-thirds majority in the General Assembly. Australia joins after intense lobbying by Prime Minister Julia Gillard during last month’s gathering of world leaders at the UN. The bid earned criticism from the Australian opposition, which claimed it was a wasteful distraction. Luxembourg, a founding member of the UN, will join the council for the first time. Luxembourg and Australia beat out Finland for spot.

Argentina will be on the council for the eighth time in its history after receiving more votes than any other candidate country. South Korea gained a seat that was also sought by Bhutan and Cambodia. Seoul’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it would use its platform on the council to take a lead role in managing the situation in North Korea.Rwanda candidacy was object by DRC as they raised a formal objection but one of Kigali’s UN diplomats said voters would not be influenced. Rwanda will take the seat presently filled by South Africa on 1 January. The M23’s rebellion has caused more than 200 000 villagers in the province of North Kivu to flee their homes this year. Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said her government could offer a unique perspective on matters of war and peace because of the 1994 genocide in which a million Tutsis died. UN Director of New York-based campaign group Human Rights Watch Philippe Bolopion, said that with Rwanda having a seat on the Security Council, Rwanda would be in a position to block any sanctions against its officials. According to him, if they could stop all support they are giving to the M23 rebels it will help a lot but however he doubt that their recent behavior will suggest them do so. Eastern DRC has been engulfed in fighting since the 1994 Rwanda genocide.


Rwanda
Rwanda: Hotel Rwanda hero accused of supporting rebellion

Great lakes: Rwanda and DR Congo to eradicate rebellion

UN succumbs to Rwanda’s Peacekeeping leverage

All articles related to Rwanda

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Society
The Democrat

Attorney General Abdel Meguid Mahmoud challenges Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi

Five Egyptian Coptic Christians wounded during a clash

All articles related to Society

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016