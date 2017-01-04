Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Cameroon

Cameroon - France - Canada
Canada: A cameroonian appointed Minister
Maka Kotto, a Cameroonian borned has been appointed Minister of Culture and Communication of Quebec. He became the first African-Canadian to reach this level in Quebec. He was appointed by Pauline Marois first prime Minister woman in the history of Quebec.


Professor Gottlieb honored by Queen Elizabeth II

EUROPA LEAGUE: PERFORMANCE OF AFRICAN

European Champions league: Africans players performance on day 2

The performance of africans on european champions league day 1

Inch’Allah Opposition delivers Cameroon to Biya on a Platter of silver

2011 Presidential Election in Cameroon: Context, Risk and Conflict Prevention


Nicola Lo Calzo: Capturing Africa through the lens

Cameroon president rushes back home after massive Bakassi abductions

Homosexuality: Tension between Cameroon and European Union

SIM card registration: A chance to formalize an informal economy, digitally

Cameroon suffers huge shortages in essential commodities

Untangling Central Africa for business

Chantal Biya says no to new Cameroon coach over sex scandal

AGOA: African business women at the forefront of trade

Football: Danny Jordaan to wrestle CAF leadership from Issa Hayatou

Football: Who is Africa’s best Goalkeeper?

Foreign coaches head home after World Cup

Exit for Cameroon as Lions fail to roar

Cameroon DR Congo plane crash victims found

Mugabe, Zenawi, Bashir, Afwerki, Mubarak, Biya... World’s worst despots list

Cameroon establishes its own generic drug production unit

Cameroon go home

Cameroon: Authorities urged to publish findings of enquiry into journalist’s death in prison

Japan tames Cameroon

As the World Cup quest grips, who are the African players to watch?

Cameroon: A 50th independence anniversary amid joy and pain

Full archives Cameroon


 


popular articles
Inch’Allah Opposition delivers Cameroon to Biya on a Platter of silver

European Champions league: Africans players performance on day 2

Football: Who is Africa’s best Goalkeeper?

Chantal Biya says no to new Cameroon coach over sex scandal

Untangling Central Africa for business


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017