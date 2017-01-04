|
• New Djibouti port is "all about Ethiopia"
• Japan reveals military plan in Djibouti to fight Somali pirates
• Ethiopian Airlines negotiates with Djibouti to restore flights
• African Union summit ends with anti el-Shabab plan
• Somalia: Military reinforcements from African nations begin
• Ethiopia - Djibouti: Row erupts over new port directive
• German Federal Foreign Minister Westerwelle and Federal Development Minister Niebel travel to Africa
• Djibouti: UNAMID Chief meets Djibouti President, who pledged support for peace in Darfur
• Sudan-Eritrea strengthen ties against UN Eritrea sanctions
• Germany and Djibouti agree on close cooperation
• Ethiopian economy highly affected by Djibouti port tariffs
• East African crisis: Cold feet from the West and an unrelenting weather
• Djibouti: American Meteorologists modernize Djibouti Airport weather installation
• Horn of Africa: International interest in region growing
• Djibouti a death trap as conflicts and drought threaten population
• Dubai World Africa sponsors first East African Investment Conference
• The United States monitoring activities in the Horn of Africa
• GM-UAW reach deal to end strike
