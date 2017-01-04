Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Egypt

Egypt - Morocco - Lebanon
The Democrat


Five Egyptian Coptic Christians wounded during a clash

Attorney General Abdel Meguid Mahmoud challenges Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi

Egypt’s president Mohammed Mursi decrees pardon revolutionaries

Social media and cyber-activism in North Africa’s revolution

Ethiopia: Egyptian fears over new dam ’groundless’

U.S-Egypt to pursue ’strategic interests’ together


Ethiopia led Nile treaty gains ground as Burundi joins

Egypt’s anti-democracy militias raise concern

Experts and Gibberish in the Ethiopian, Egyptian, Tunisian, Libyan and Western context

Egypt: Gamel Mubarak goes into hiding

Can the US allow democracy to take root in Egypt’s shifting sands?

Libya stifles protests with pro-government rallies on TV

US reporter raped by Egyptian mob in Cairo

Egypt and Tunisia: Economic turmoil after revolution?

US asked to freeze Egyptian politicos’ assets

Facebook downplays role in African uprisings

Egypt: U.S. playing safe as events unfold in Arab world

Libya, Algeria, Yemen, Bahrain, who’s Arab world’s next?

Egypt: President Hosni Mubarak resigns

Egypt: Bloody day of rage warned

Mubarak’s billions and a lot of hungry Egyptians

More protests expected in Egypt

Egyptian prison releases Google executive

Internet service fully restored in Egypt

When revolution rocks North Africa and the Middle East

Egypt: Pride to determine Mubarak’s departure

Full archives Egypt


 


