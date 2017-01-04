Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Ethiopia to overthrow Eritrean government?
Prime Minister Meles Zenawi of Ethiopia has revealed that his government has embarked on new strategy that targets Eritrean president Isayas Afwerki, his arch foe, and government.


Sudan - A nation divided: Eritrea and Ethiopia’s proxy war

Africa: Behind the race for Education for all by 2015

Ethiopia: Nowhere to hide for insurgent forces

Ethiopia: Eritrean group set to overthrow government

African countries’ reluctance to ratify Kampala Declaration questioned

Mugabe, Zenawi, Bashir, Afwerki, Mubarak, Biya... World’s worst despots list


Egypt better off settling water spat with Ethiopia led Nile Basin negotiations

Sudan-Eritrea strengthen ties against UN Eritrea sanctions

Eritrea: Radio Bana journalist in solitary confinement a year after her arrest

Eritrea sanctions get mixed reactions

Ethiopian PM surprised by Libyan dissent over Eritrea sanctions

Eritreans back UN sanctions as leaders blame Ethiopia

Eritrea: National football teams thousands flee for dear life

Six African countries fare worst on The Global Hunger Index

East African crisis: Cold feet from the West and an unrelenting weather

Ethiopia: AACC urges gov’t to compensate businesses for Eritrean port losses

Ethiopia and Eritrea to pay for war damages: Ethiopia not satisfied with ruling

Ethiopia: Somalis and Eritreans flee to Ethiopia en masse

East Africa to Somalia’s rescue, Eritrea to be sanctioned

Eritrea an ally to Somali rebels, US army on stand-by

Horn of Africa: International interest in region growing

Ethiopian PM buries the hatchet with Eritrea amid threats

Landlocked Ethiopia announces shipping profits

Eritrea devoting all efforts to the destabilization Ethiopia ?

Millions living on the margins of survival in the horn of Africa

Caught between Ethiopian and Eritrean line of fire UNMEE is as good as dead

