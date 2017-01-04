Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Malawi

Malawi - United Kingdom
The architecture of maternal death
How basic architectural design can aid in the fight against maternal mortality
The architectural design of two newly built public maternity hospitals in Malawi, which has one of the world’s highest rates of women dying in childbirth, seeks to respect the human rights of birthing women and has had a significant impact on Malawi’s maternal health care system. Ill-designed government-run maternal health centers litter many poor countries and contribute to unacceptably high maternal death rates. There’s a pressing global need to design public maternity units that uphold the dignity of socially disadvantaged women.


