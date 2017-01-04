Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Namibia

Namibia - France
France Telecom-Orange announces a major incident on one of its cable ships off the coast of Namibia
PARIS, France, August 10, 2012 — France Telecom-Orange (http://www.orange.com) has suffered a major incident on its cable-ship, the Chamarel. A fire broke out on the ship late afternoon on 8 August while returning from a repair operation on the Sat3-Safe cable off the coast of Namibia in the Atlantic Ocean. Despite the crew’s efforts to control the fire, the decision was made to abandon the ship at around 8pm local time. All 56 crew members were safely recovered by a Namibian fishing vessel without injury or incident. The crew is currently located at the Namibian port, Walvis Bay and will be repatriated in the coming days.


Namibia: Baby-dumping rates soar among school girls

Namibia and Zimbabwe politicians confront new technology

Namibia: Uranium enrichment in the offing

African penguin gets a new lease of life

Southern African region joins Zimbabwe in dismal press rankings

Namibians slam Zambian president over missing activists


Swaziland: Reporter summoned to testify in court

Namibia: Deputy minister admits to slow progress on ICT

Namibia: Search for NBC Chief brought to a halt

Namibia to follow Zimbabwe land reform example?

Football: 2010 World Cup trials begin

South Africa Football: Mokoena and Pienaar out for Namibia clash

Namibia: Row over big presidential car expenses

Air-Namibia commences direct flights from Accra, Ghana

Namibia and Zambia get disaster warnings

Namibia slams Botswana for ’war’ on Zimbabwe

Several Chinese arrested for flouting currency regulations

Children of Namibian war veterans issued an ultimatum

Children of Namibian war veterans stage a confused demonstration

Tourism sector in Namibia hits 1m visits this year

Kenya manages a goal against Namibia in CAN/WC qualifiers

Football : Key Kenyan players to miss 2010 qualifiers with Namibia

Exogenous factors fuelling inflation

Ban on all ivory products in Namibia

Narrow plane crash escape for former Chelsea coach Avram Grant and family

Founder of Windhoek Observer, Hannes Smith, dies at 75

Full archives Namibia


 


