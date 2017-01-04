|
• Namibia: Baby-dumping rates soar among school girls
• Namibia and Zimbabwe politicians confront new technology
• Namibia: Uranium enrichment in the offing
• African penguin gets a new lease of life
• Southern African region joins Zimbabwe in dismal press rankings
• Namibians slam Zambian president over missing activists
• Swaziland: Reporter summoned to testify in court
• Namibia: Deputy minister admits to slow progress on ICT
• Namibia: Search for NBC Chief brought to a halt
• Namibia to follow Zimbabwe land reform example?
• Football: 2010 World Cup trials begin
• South Africa Football: Mokoena and Pienaar out for Namibia clash
• Namibia: Row over big presidential car expenses
• Air-Namibia commences direct flights from Accra, Ghana
• Namibia and Zambia get disaster warnings
• Namibia slams Botswana for ’war’ on Zimbabwe
• Several Chinese arrested for flouting currency regulations
• Children of Namibian war veterans issued an ultimatum
• Children of Namibian war veterans stage a confused demonstration
• Tourism sector in Namibia hits 1m visits this year
• Kenya manages a goal against Namibia in CAN/WC qualifiers
• Football : Key Kenyan players to miss 2010 qualifiers with Namibia
• Exogenous factors fuelling inflation
• Ban on all ivory products in Namibia
• Narrow plane crash escape for former Chelsea coach Avram Grant and family
• Founder of Windhoek Observer, Hannes Smith, dies at 75
• Full archives Namibia
|
|