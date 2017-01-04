Panafrica - Central African Republic - Congo - Gabon - Senegal New-York Forum Africa: going forward From 14 to 16 June, Libreville moves to the beat of the second New-York Forum Africa. The success of the first forum, in June 2012, looks set to be repeated. With an ambition: to celebrate the marriage of private initiative and the development of public infrastructure; investing both in business and in the conditions for future development. The presence of six African heads of state on Friday 14 June in Libreville showed this new horizon for African development.