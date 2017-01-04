Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Senegal

New-York Forum Africa: going forward
From 14 to 16 June, Libreville moves to the beat of the second New-York Forum Africa. The success of the first forum, in June 2012, looks set to be repeated. With an ambition: to celebrate the marriage of private initiative and the development of public infrastructure; investing both in business and in the conditions for future development. The presence of six African heads of state on Friday 14 June in Libreville showed this new horizon for African development.


Dakar: Rallying Point of the Peoples of Africa

Muslim protest violently in Dakar

EUROPA LEAGUE: PERFORMANCE OF AFRICAN

Senegal: political setback for Macky Sall, the Senate will not be deleted for the moment

Youssou Ndour: Live!

Senegal - Iran: From friendship to diplomatic war


Senegal: Presidents rally to change the world at World Social Forum

Africans start winning the battle against malaria

Africa: Where are the jobs?

Gaddafi’s case for one African army

Senegalese traditional dance, sex or pornography?

Senegal: The President’s "Super Minister" son

NBA arrives in Dakar, Senegal

West African Heritage & History Explored on Crystal Voyage

G-8 Summit: Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt and 5 other African nations invited

U.S. Department of State: Contract Awarded for the Construction of the New Embassy Compound in Dakar, Senegal

Warrantage scheme boosts Niger farm incomes

"No invitation to relocate Haitians in Senegal" - says Haiti Minister

Battling Siki, world boxing’s unsung hero

Haiti: Officers from Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal join efforts

Haiti: Congo joins Senegal in rare poor-help-poor diplomacy

Haiti-Senegal: Abdoulaye Wade reaches out to Haitians

Seckou Keita Quintet – Gig Review

Senegal: President to change constitution to seek lifetime in office?

US-Senegal: MCC to bring Senegal a step closer to greater food security

Manchester United claims Mame Biram Diouf from Norway’s Molde FK

