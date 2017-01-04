Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Thabo Mbeki: “The relationship between African and its ex-colonizers is illegal!”
Charity begins at home, and Africans need to take the first bold steps to deal with problems affecting them instead of depending on the west. Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki’s message was met with a resounding applause at the 6th edition of Africities in Dakar, Senegal.


South Africa: 40 years sentence, the heavy price for a rhinoceros’ horn trader!

South Africa mines strike continues

Striking miners urge to return to work.

South Africa rapper Maarohanye convicted for murder

Julius Malema, South Africa’s politicians reacts to allegation of fraud

Zambia and the Global Fund Sign Agreement on US$102 million for HIV Programs


Police shot Striking mineworker in Rustenburg to dead

Harold Booysen accepts the memorandum for South Africa truck drivers

Zimbabwe to Attain Universal Coverage of AIDS Treatment by the End of the Year

SOUTH AFRICA COMMISON BEGINS PROCEEDINGS ON MINERS DEAD

SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICIAN JULUIS MALEMA CHARGED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING

South Africa: Police launch an assault against minors Marikana

France Telecom-Orange announces a major incident on one of its cable ships off the coast of Namibia

KPMG hosts "transacting in Africa" discussion panel

South Africa: A dish way to cook in compliance with Kyoto protocol

Labour: Time for SA’s Government to Start Listening

Mauritius: where they don’t kill the geese that lay the golden eggs

The architecture of maternal death

Namibia: Baby-dumping rates soar among school girls

Southern African countries zero in on Gaddafi assets

Treason cases split Zimbabwe lawyers association

Zimbabwe mass graves: Cloud of suspicion hangs over Mugabe’s Zanu-pf

Zambia: President accused of bill amendment to get money

Mozambique: Brazil and U.S. join in cooperative development program

Namibia and Zimbabwe politicians confront new technology

Drug addicts turn to HIV drugs for lethal mix


 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

