Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Swaziland

South africa - Botswana - DR Congo - Swaziland - Zimbabwe
Mobile clinics in Southern African region to fight HIV-AIDS
Southern African region which carries the highest burden of the deadly HIV-AIDS in the world is planning to launch a string of mobile HIV/AIDS clinics along major trade routes throughout the region.


In Swaziland, local press subdues royal sex scandal coverage

Swaziland: King Mswati the cuckold!

Swaziland royal’s death threats and media bill raise concerns

TV station forced to stop televising religious program

Africa Contact press statement on the situation in Swaziland

Swaziland: Swazi government approves Media Commission Bill


Swaziland’s green fighter Thuli Makama wins Goldman Prize

Swaziland Public Broadcasting Bill 2010 finalized

Swaziland: Denmark begged to impose targetted sanctions

UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators discussed at workshop in Swaziland

Mixed reactions to Africa Cup of Nations draw

Swaziland: Purchase of dogs to combat crime or opposition?

Morocco and Swaziland Kings among the richest royals in the world

Swazi Politican wants HIV+ people’s buttocks branded

Swine flu in Southern Africa and a Zero preparedness

Swaziland: Soon to become a no man’s country

Swaziland: Poverty encourages ancestral practices

Tsvangirai opts for golf against a travel document and a jet ride ?

SADC : Mugabe government illegitimate but not that illegitimate

What elections mean in Africa’s last absolute monarchy

Africa’s absolute monarch choses 14th wife among 50 000 virgins

Swazi royals opt for bling and a big party against a backdrop of hunger and ...

Zimbabwe and Swaziland lambasted at SADC summit

Trade Unions’ boycott : The last straw to break Mugabe’s back ?

Why Africa’s last absolute monarch invited Mugabe to his b’day amid public outrage

Nepotism in africa’s last absolute monarchy : a Princess denies allegations

Full archives Swaziland


 


popular articles
Mixed reactions to Africa Cup of Nations draw

Morocco and Swaziland Kings among the richest royals in the world

Mobile clinics in Southern African region to fight HIV-AIDS

Swaziland Public Broadcasting Bill 2010 finalized

Swaziland royal’s death threats and media bill raise concerns


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017