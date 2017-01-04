|
• Christianity: a papyrus identified as from the 4th century revived the debate on the marriage of Christ
• Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture and AGRA President challenge African leadership to take food security action
• Gaddafi writes to African leaders to intervene in Libya
• Bomb suspect extradited from Tanzania to Uganda
• Millions in Tanzania and Malawi using mobile phone banking
• SIM card registration: A chance to formalize an informal economy, digitally
• Ethiopia, Ghana and ten African countries get medical education grants
• African Media Chiefs to Discuss Sustainable Business Models at Annual Summit
• East Africa not ready for electoral violence
• Tanzania police recover bodies from Lake Victoria boat accident
• Sex toys: Chimpanzees, Man’s primate rival
• NYERERE centre for peace research begins new training programs in Arusha
• Uganda-Rwanda: Genocide pastor to face prosecution in Tanzania
• Kenya: U.S. launches East Africa software competition “Apps 4 Africa”
• Tanzania-Rwanda: Munyakazi Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment
• East Africa: Rwanda government condemned over murder
• East Africa getting ready for internet revolution
• EAC- EC economic partnership agreement negotiations held in Dar Es Salaam
• Uganda: Ethiopian led river Nile agreement signed without Egypt and Sudan
• Partnership key to unlocking Africa’s immense growth potential
• New IUCEA Executive Secretary and Deputy Executive Secretary
• Brazil lauds EAC, seeks closer ties: Country ready to co-operate in areas of technology, energy, railways and environment
• Eastern Africa commemorates World Press Freedom Day 2010 (Burundi, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar)
• Uganda: 3rd East African Investment Conference
• Tanzania: A success story in the fight against malaria
• Tanzania-World Economic Forum: Record Participation for 20th World Economic Forum on Africa
• Full archives Tanzania
|
|