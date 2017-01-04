Wednesday 4 January 2017    
Tanzania

Cameroon - Tanzania
Professor Gottlieb honored by Queen Elizabeth II
The Cameroonian Professor emeritus, Gottlieb Lobe Monekosso, former Minister of Public Health and Director of the World Health Organisation for Africa Region, has been honoured. In London, United Kingdom, he received the Gold medal of the prestigious “Queen Elizabeth II” competition.


Christianity: a papyrus identified as from the 4th century revived the debate on the marriage of Christ

Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture and AGRA President challenge African leadership to take food security action

Gaddafi writes to African leaders to intervene in Libya

Bomb suspect extradited from Tanzania to Uganda

Millions in Tanzania and Malawi using mobile phone banking

SIM card registration: A chance to formalize an informal economy, digitally


Ethiopia, Ghana and ten African countries get medical education grants

African Media Chiefs to Discuss Sustainable Business Models at Annual Summit

East Africa not ready for electoral violence

Tanzania police recover bodies from Lake Victoria boat accident

Sex toys: Chimpanzees, Man’s primate rival

NYERERE centre for peace research begins new training programs in Arusha

Uganda-Rwanda: Genocide pastor to face prosecution in Tanzania

Kenya: U.S. launches East Africa software competition “Apps 4 Africa”

Tanzania-Rwanda: Munyakazi Sentenced to 25 Years Imprisonment

East Africa: Rwanda government condemned over murder

East Africa getting ready for internet revolution

EAC- EC economic partnership agreement negotiations held in Dar Es Salaam

Uganda: Ethiopian led river Nile agreement signed without Egypt and Sudan

Partnership key to unlocking Africa’s immense growth potential

New IUCEA Executive Secretary and Deputy Executive Secretary

Brazil lauds EAC, seeks closer ties: Country ready to co-operate in areas of technology, energy, railways and environment

Eastern Africa commemorates World Press Freedom Day 2010 (Burundi, Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar)

Uganda: 3rd East African Investment Conference

Tanzania: A success story in the fight against malaria

Tanzania-World Economic Forum: Record Participation for 20th World Economic Forum on Africa

Full archives Tanzania


 


popular articles
SIM card registration: A chance to formalize an informal economy, digitally

Professor Gottlieb honored by Queen Elizabeth II

Gaddafi writes to African leaders to intervene in Libya

Sex toys: Chimpanzees, Man’s primate rival

Tanzania’s taste for cold-blooded Albino killings


search
 

newsletter
 
last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

press releases
Annual session of States Parties to the Statute of the International Criminal Court is a venue for all States Parties

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

A move set to redefine the digital pay-TV space in emerging markets, including across Africa

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2017