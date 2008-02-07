AIDS deaths are declining, reports UN

But new data show that epidemic remains huge in Africa

For the first time since the AIDS pandemic was identified a quarter-century ago, “we are seeing a decline in global AIDS deaths,” reports Dr. Kevin De Cock, director of AIDS at the World Health Organization (WHO). Revised figures released by WHO and the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) also show that new infections from HIV, the virus that causes the disease, have begun to fall as well.













