Discovering Africa from its Coast Line
Road trips are a great way to discover a region, but boat trips are even better, especially when you expect to cover great distances,...
Coronavirus in Africa – What to Do During the Lockdown
The COVID-19 Virus is also present in Africa and the WHO urges this issue to be taken seriously. All around the world governments...
Sports Betting in Africa Debunked
Many assume Africa is a continent delayed in the field of technology. Some have even assumed that wildlife is in every resident’s backyard. The...
Could china be intentionally choking Africa with debt ?
For a few years now, the Chinese government have been lending billions of US dollars to help African countries in their infrastructure building projects....
Could Africa Host The 2030 World Cup?
It was a blow to African football fans this past summer when North America won its bid to host the 2026 World Cup. The...
Why it is important for communities to celebrate local art
Communities play an important role in the art industry, especially when it comes to supporting and nurturing African art. Once a community is supportive...
Dust from Africa makes America’s Sky Hazy: What it Means for You
How far do you think can sands go? Well, it turns out, it can even travel hundreds of thousands of miles easily. Sands from...
World Cup 2018: Argentina Issues Apology for Printing a Guide that Talks About Seducing Russian Women!
Now, there have been a number of controversies in the lead up to the World Cup 2018. It was first whether Russia would be...
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara
Increasingly in recent months, international politics has been split down the red line of foreign policy--a demarcation dividing the EU and the US from...
African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions
As the world is witnessing the surprisingly smooth political transition in Mali, Morocco is not only determined to speed up the pace of its...
The Democrat
As Mubarak was going back home, the world is watching for an intervention in Syria and Libya is living a chaos. One cannot stop...
Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco
The Kingdom of Morocco has just lived one of the most intense weeks of its history. Here’s a brief about it... Tuesday, July 30 th:...
INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client
In July 2011, Afrik-News announced the launch of a new, innovative company whose patented anti-pollution process - through Supercritical Hydrothermal Oxidation - promised a...
New York Forum Africa 2013: The ICC, judicial colonialism in Africa?
At a debate on "independence" in Africa during the second edition of the New York Forum Africa 2013 in Libreville, Gabon, the Rwandan minister...
Africa, a “myriad” of markets
Africa is consuming, but not enough. The products arriving on African markets do not necessarily match demand. It is all happening too slowly. These...
NYF Africa 2013: “We are not beggars,” says Ali Bongo
The Gabonese president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, speaking on Friday at the 2nd edition of the New York Forum Africa, invited Africans to work for...
New-York Forum Africa: going forward
From 14 to 16 June, Libreville moves to the beat of the second New-York Forum Africa. The success of the first forum, in June...
Thabo Mbeki: “The relationship between African and its ex-colonizers is illegal!”
Charity begins at home, and Africans need to take the first bold steps to deal with problems affecting them instead of depending on the...
South Africa: 40 years sentence, the heavy price for a rhinoceros’ horn trader!
Johannesburg’s court sentenced a rhino poacher to 40 years in prison; a heavy price to pay that might have a symbolic and discouraging impact...
South Africa: an eye on Jacob Zuma!
The eight South African’s political parties that form the opposition agree to table motion of censure against the South African president, Jacob Zuma. Surprising! The...
OTAN accused of migrants Death
According to the MIGREUROP’s report and press conference that took place in Paris this Thursday, 2012-11-09, five immigrants per day life-lost in 2011 in...
Kenya’s Favorite Son Does It Again
In the dead of night, residents of Kogelo sat wrapped in blankets, staring anxiously at the only big screen in Obama’s ancestral home. They...
Dakar: Rallying Point of the Peoples of Africa
United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa), the city of Dakar and the Association of Mayors of Senegal (AMS) are organising the...
DRC faces alarming food crisis
The Democratic Republic of Congo has the highest rate of malnutrition in central and West Africa, affecting 43% of children under five, says Unicef...
International Experts meet on military intervention in Mali
International experts met in Bamako on Tuesday to firm up plans for an armed intervention to wrest northern Mali from the hands of Islamic...
Northern Nigeria: bandits kill 20 people
20 people have been shot death and others badly hurt by a gang of bandits in a raid on Kaboro village, on Tuesday in...
Day two of Kenyans’ protest
A group of irritated demonstrators in Kenya have held a protest in the western town of Kisumu following the killing of a local politician...
South Africa mines strike continues
South Africa police have fired rubber bullets and gas to dissolve about 1000 striking miners at leading platinum mine in South Africa . The striking miners...
Somalia journalist dies following shelling
A Somali reporter shot by unknown gunmen last week has died from his wounds, colleagues said Monday. Mohamed Mohamud Turyare, who was shot as he...
Five Egyptian Coptic Christians wounded during a clash
Five Egyptian Coptic Christians were injured on Sunday in clashes with Muslims at a church in a village south of Cairo, says security source. ...