Sahel: Sahel climate change diary - Day 1

The UN Secretary General’s Special Advisor on conflict, Jan Egeland, is travelling in the Sahel this week

Jan Egeland, the UN Secretary General’s Special Adviser on conflict is travelling in the Sahel to bring attention to climate change and conflict OUAGADOUGOU, 2 June 2008 (IRIN) - The UN Secretary General’s Special Advisor on conflict, Jan Egeland, is travelling in the Sahel this week to draw the world’s attention to a region the UN says is experiencing the worst effects of climate change in the world. He is writing a diary for IRIN, and this is the first instalment from the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou.

