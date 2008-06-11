|
Cesaria Evora cancels her summer tour in Europe
The Cape Verdian Singer, Cesaria Evora has cancelled her european tour which was to begin end of this month in France, for health reasons.
According to her producer, Joao de Silva, “Cesaria’s medical doctor said she was very tired and therefore asked us to cancel her summer tour. She has been asked to rest for a period of three months after which we’ll see if she can still continue”.
Cesaria Evora’s summer tour which was to begin from the end of June through december had been been scheduled to take place in France, switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Greece, Spain and Italy.
The famous 66 year old international cape verdian singer suffered a vascular cerebral attack (stroke) in march during her Australian tour. She, however, returned to the stage in april 2008 to continue with the promotion of her last album “Rogamar” recorded in 2006.
The singer, also known as “the Barefoot Diva”, underwent a surgical operation two years ago to unclog blocked coronary arteries.
Born on the island of Sao Vicente, august 1941, Cesaria Evora has an impressive discography made up 16 albums as well as some of the biggest productions from some of the most remarkable performances the world over.
She received a grammy in 2004 for the “Best Contemporary World Music Album” with “Voz d’Amor”.
