New Zealander arrested for pornography now charged with paedophilia
Police from The Gambia have charged a New Zealander with defiling a 16-year-old girl in the West African country, after initial accusations of pornography.
Police sources said on Tuesday that Anthony Michael Dobson was arrested upon a tip-off that he is a paedophile.
His Gambian host, Mustapha Drammeh, was charged with procurement of child for sex.
Police said the two men are to appear at Brikama Magistrates’ Court soon.
Earlier reports monitored from the Gambia Radio and Television Services stated that Duson arrived in The Gambia as a tourist, moving from his hotel to a rented apartment where the duo paid girls to film them while nude.
Anthony Michael Duson was arrested along with his Gambian host by the Gambia Police for establishing a company dealing with pornography.
According to Police Superintendent Malang Ceesay, Commanding officer of Serious Crime Unit, his men investigated the allegation before arresting the two men with their lap-top computer and digital cameras mounted on the computer.
He said six girls had been identified as part of the network, but said their names would not be disclosed.
Ceesay said the lap-top and the camera were with the police for experts to go through before further action.
It is recalled that barely three months ago, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh said Gambia is a country of believers and that such sinful and immoral practices will not be tolerated in the country. He also said that a legislation will be introduced, which will be "stricter than those in Iran".
