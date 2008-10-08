|
Ghana Black Stars coach assures fans ahead of match with Lesotho
The coach of Ghana’s national football team, Milovan Rajevac, says he is counting on the mental toughness of the players as they clash with Lesotho in the last Group Five 2010 World Cup/CAN qualifier on Saturday at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, western Ghana.
The Black Stars are faced with elimination if they lose the encounter, but the coach says the team’s mental toughness would win the day.
"The team is very strong mentally and I know that will be one of the many advantages we will use to get a convincing win," Rajevac told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.
The Black Stars would be without injured inspirational midfielder, Michael Essien and banned Laryea Kinston but the Coach says he has enough depth in reserve to fill the duo’s places.
"Michael and Laryea are very important but we have players who are equally determined to help the team so we have put behind us the fact that these two players will not be available."
Rajevac says the team is psychologically prepared for the game and would fight for a fine result.
Ghana, who won the last meeting 3-2 away, lie third in the four-team group with nine points. The other countries in the group are Libya and Gabon.
