Ghana Black Stars coach assures fans ahead of match with Lesotho

The coach of Ghana’s national football team, Milovan Rajevac, says he is counting on the mental toughness of the players as they clash with Lesotho in the last Group Five 2010 World Cup/CAN qualifier on Saturday at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, western Ghana.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



