Mauritius deeply concerned by Zimbabwe crisis
Ramgoolam wants Zimbabwe to allow the Elders in
Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoola has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe, which has been compounded by the outbreak of cholera in the Southern African nation.
The Prime Minister expressed the concern Tuesday morning while addressing parliament.
Replying to a parliamentary question over the situation in Zimbabwe, Ramgoolam expressed the hope that the authorities in Zimbabwe would take steps to make possible the proposed visit of the high-level Elders Group to the country.
’’Such a visit will naturally pave the way for the international community to bring much needed humanitarian assistance to the suffering (people) of Zimbabwe,’’ he said..
The Prime Minister condemned the denial of visas to the Group of Elders, whose mission to Zimbabwe was intended particularly to make an assessment of the humanitarian situation in the country.
’’It is a matter of deep concern and regret that they have been denied visas to enter Zimbabwe,’’ he said.
The Group of Elders comprises former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, former US President Jimmy Carter and the international advocate for women’s and children’s rights Graca Machel.
The Prime Minister also expressed concern at the deadlock in the implementation of the power-sharing agreement signed by the Zimbabwean parties to break the political logjam in the country.
