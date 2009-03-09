Ethiopian film maker, Haile Gerima, does it again

He is awarded the best prize at the FESPACO film festival

It came as no surprise when "Teza" was awarded with the first prize at the 21st Festival of Cinema and Television of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), Saturday. The film directed by Ethiopian film-maker, Haile Gerima, has already been awarded in Venice and Carthage, where he received the Golden Tanit. In Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, the audience and jury, in a rare display unanimity, agreed to honour the Ethiopian film-maker once again.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



