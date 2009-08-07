Mauritania: Why the United States and France validated Abdel Aziz’s election

The fight on terror seems to have played a greater role

According to Paris, the locally criticised election that sought to legitimise Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz’s presidency took place under internationally acceptable conditions. In other words, France pledges its support to the putschist General. Washington also looks forward to working with the newly elected president. But according to analysts, the legitimisation of the questionable Mauritanian elections is symbolic of the growing security concerns of the two governments.









