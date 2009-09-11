Djibouti: American Meteorologists modernize Djibouti Airport weather installation

Last week, service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force in the Horn of Africa installed an antenna at the Ambouli International Airport to facilitate meteorological information sharing between Camp Lemonier and local weather forecasters in Djibouti. The high-frequency, line-of-sight antenna is expected to help Djiboutian weather forecasters receive a steady stream of information from CJTF-HOA’s AN/TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System.









