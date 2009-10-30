AngolaGate: France-Angola: Charles Pasqua reveals secrets from the very top

Charles Pasqua is very angry. Sentenced to a one year prison term Tuesday in the Angolagate trial, known as one of the major international political scandals, the former French top cop has called for the lifting of an official secrecy act on arms sale documents. He has also accused former Presidents François Mitterand and Jacques Chirac, as well as former Prime Ministers, Édouard Balladur and Alain Juppé, of condoning the Angola arms sale despite a United Nations embargo. The two former prime ministers have denied the accusations. Jacques Chirac, who was Prime Minister at the time, has not yet reacted.









