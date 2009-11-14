Angola: Chinese violence and murders, protest or criminality?

The spate of violence against Chinese nationals in Angola is fast becoming an issue of concern. A sense of neocolonialism amongst some Angolans is breeding xenophobia that borders on racism. Are these attacks on Chinese businesses and business personnel’s based on resistance to a perceived gradual-Chinese-take-over, or is it is based on unnecessary fear, misplaced perceptions, and share criminality?









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



