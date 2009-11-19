Gabon-France: Ali Bongo’s visit to help restore France’s image?

Newly elected Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, will be on an official visit to France, Friday, and will be conferring wih French President, Nicolas Sarkozy. The two are expected to review relations between the two countries. The visit is essential to restore the image of France among disgruntled Gabonese, who have accused France of a murky France-Afrique collaboration, among other subjects.









