|
Press releases - West Africa - Benin - International - Diplomacy
New Permanent Representative of Benin Presents Credentials to UN Secretary-General
Jean-Francis Régis Zinsou, the new Permanent Representative of Benin to the United Nations, today presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Until his new appointment, Mr. Zinsou was Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at his country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 23 October 2008 to 28 October 2009, during which time he also served as Minister Counsellor in charge of Political and Legal Affairs, from May 2003.
Mr. Zinsou served a first stint as Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from 2002 to 2003, having previously held the same post from 1988 to 1990. He was Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Europe Department between 1997 and 2002.
From 1990 to 1997, Mr. Zinsou was First Counsellor at Benin’s Embassy in Germany, covering also Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Austria and the United Nations Office at Vienna.
He was Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Division responsible for Germany and the Nordic countries from 1987 to 1988, and the Division in charge of Universal Political Organizations and International Non-governmental Organizations between 1983 and 1985.
Mr. Zinsou holds a master’s degree in international relations, as well as diplomas from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and the University of Vienna.
Born in Quidah, Benin, in 1955, he is married and has four children.
Source: UNITED NATIONS - Protocol and Liaison Service
|
|