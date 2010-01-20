|
CAN 2010: Nigeria join Egypt in final 8
A 3-0 victory earns Super Eagles a spot in quarters
Nigeria needed a win against Mozambique. Not only to qualify for the quarter finals of the 2010 African Cup of Nations but also to re-win their fan base, which was less than impressed with the Super Eagles’ disappointing run.
A crushing defeat against title holders Egypt that was not really redeemed by their lucky win versus Benin.
Peter Odemwingie had warned everyone: “We are the Super Eagles and we need to be super”. And it was Super Peter himself that pointed the Eagles in the right direction with two goals before and after the half time break.
The deal was sealed thanks to former Newcastle striker Obafemi Martins in the final minutes of the game.
Nigeria thus eased through to the last eight with their 3-0 win over Mozambique.
The Nigerians looked more convincing than in previous games. But it’s not enough for the demanding Super Eagles fans.
Mozambique looked bright earlier on and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, with Paito threatening Enyeama from a distance.
Nigeria qualify second from Group C behind Egypt, who topped the group.
