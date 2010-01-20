|
Sports
- West Africa
- Benin
- Egypt
- Football
CAN 2010: Egypt make it three out of three
A 2-0 victory for Egypt over Benin makes them the only team to win all games.
Egypt showed blinks of a champion in the making as they beat Benin in their final group game (2-0).
Having already qualified for the next round, Hassan Shehata fielded a B team for Egypt’s final match of the group phase.
But the Pharaohs subs showed their motivation within 7 minutes as Ahmed Al Muhammadi netted a cross, not unlike Ronaldinho’s lob on England’s David Seaman in the 2002 World Cup.
Emad Moteab made it 2-0 after 24 minutes - the linesman ruling the ball over the line despite goalkeeper Yoann Djidonou’s best efforts to clear.
A string of fine saves from Djidonou in the second half saved Benin from a harsher defeat.
It took an impressive Egypt take a convincing 100% record into the next round after easily beating Benin.
The Pharaohs better their own record with a fiftieth undefeated game in the African Cup of Nations since 2004. 3 games, 3 wins, 7 goals for, 1 against. The sign of a champion in the making.
|
|