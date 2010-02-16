press releases





IMF Executive Board Completes Third Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement for Niger and Approves US$5 Million Disbursement

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today completed its third review of Niger’s economic performance under a program supported by the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) The Extended Credit Facility (ECF) has replaced the Poverty Reduction and Growth Facility (PRGF) as the Fund’s main tool for medium-term financial support to low-income countries by providing a higher level of access to financing, more concessional terms, enhanced flexibility in program design features, and more focused streamlined conditionality.









