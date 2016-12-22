Thursday 22 December 2016    
Other News - France - Gabon - Panafrica - Rwanda
Sarkozy Seeks Stronger French-African Ties
Wednesday 24 February 2010

French President Nicolas Sarkozy heads Wednesday to Gabon and Rwanda in an effort to boost the French presence on the African continent and to seal renewed diplomatic ties with Kigali.

President Sarkozy has different goals for his visits to Gabon and Rwanda, two countries in which France has had long-standing, but bumpy, ties. France’s relationship to Gabon and to its deceased leader, Omar Bongo, have probably been its closest in sub-Saharan Africa. But Paris was accused of meddling in disputed Gabonese elections last year that saw Mr. Bongo’s son Ali elected president.


Read more...

other news
Japan radioactivity detected in Florida

Facebook removes violent ’intifada’ page

White celebs say ’I Am African’ for AIDS campaign

All other news




 


last articles
Economic Prowess Dominates Diplomatic Precision: An Overview of King Mohammed VI’s Tour of Africa South of the Sahara

African integration and a new president for Mali: a tale of two necessary transitions

The Democrat

Why we can hope for no more pedophiles in Morocco

INNOVEOX gets Charles Rosier as new Partner and TOTAL EP as first client

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016