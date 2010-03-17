Thursday 22 December 2016    
press releases

Press releases - International - Swaziland - Media
UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators discussed at workshop in Swaziland
Wednesday 17 March 2010
A workshop took place yesterday in Mbabane (Swaziland) to present UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators to decision makers from the Swaziland Ministry of Broadcasting and Information. The event was jointly organized by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics (UIS) and Windhoek Office under the theme "Supporting Media Development Policy with Evidence-Based Data".

During the workshop in Mbabane, five major categories of indicators were analysed with a view to applying them to the Media Development Strategy of the Government of Swaziland. Furthermore, the workshop examined the role of evidence-based research in designing policies with measurable outcomes and well-understood risks of unexpected side effects. Discussions also focused on the progress in the international review of Media Development Indicators, which is currently taking place.

Finally, participants tackled the issue of media development statistics in Swaziland with reference to key international data collections undertaken by UIS, broadcast and newspaper questionnaires. They reaffirmed the importance of reinforcing such statistics in the country and discussed strategic directions in this process.

The UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) developed Media Development Indicators: A Framework for Assessing Media Development as an instrument to guide countries in the assessment of their media development policy. The Framework is essentially a toolkit designed to assess media development at the national level. It is not a prescriptive list but provides a menu that policy makers can use to meet their strategic development goals.

Source: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)


International
Thabo Mbeki: “The relationship between African and its ex-colonizers is illegal!”

EU agencies promote Aquaculture to fight against hunger in poor countries.

The weekend of Africans in Europe

All articles International

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Press releases
Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

All press releases

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016