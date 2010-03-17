A workshop took place yesterday in Mbabane (Swaziland) to present UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators to decision makers from the Swaziland Ministry of Broadcasting and Information. The event was jointly organized by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics (UIS) and Windhoek Office under the theme "Supporting Media Development Policy with Evidence-Based Data".
During the workshop in Mbabane, five major categories of indicators were analysed with a view to applying them to the Media Development Strategy of the Government of Swaziland. Furthermore, the workshop examined the role of evidence-based research in designing policies with measurable outcomes and well-understood risks of unexpected side effects. Discussions also focused on the progress in the international review of Media Development Indicators, which is currently taking place.
Finally, participants tackled the issue of media development statistics in Swaziland with reference to key international data collections undertaken by UIS, broadcast and newspaper questionnaires. They reaffirmed the importance of reinforcing such statistics in the country and discussed strategic directions in this process.
The UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) developed Media Development Indicators: A Framework for Assessing Media Development as an instrument to guide countries in the assessment of their media development policy. The Framework is essentially a toolkit designed to assess media development at the national level. It is not a prescriptive list but provides a menu that policy makers can use to meet their strategic development goals.
Source: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)