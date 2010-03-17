press releases





UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators discussed at workshop in Swaziland

A workshop took place yesterday in Mbabane (Swaziland) to present UNESCO’s Media Development Indicators to decision makers from the Swaziland Ministry of Broadcasting and Information. The event was jointly organized by UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics (UIS) and Windhoek Office under the theme "Supporting Media Development Policy with Evidence-Based Data".









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



