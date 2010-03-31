France in a hot-spot over Mugabe, El Bashir, Rajoelina affair

The France-Africa Summit set for Nice end of May is said to "have found Paris in a quandary” as it does not want to offend EU countries by inviting Mugabe of Zimbabwe. After a row with Egypt over ICC indicted Sudanese leader El-Bashir’s invitation, France’s position on Rajoelina of Madagascar’s invitation remains uncertain. He is under both AU and EU santions.









