Nigeria - Libya row: Liberia’s President Johnson Sirleaf intervenes

Liberia’s President Ms. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has moved to broker peace between Nigeria and Libya following a strain in diplomatic relations after Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi advised Nigeria to split- first on religious lines before he suggested a split on ethnic lines. Nigeria withdrew its ambassador from Tripoli in disapproval.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



