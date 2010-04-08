press releases





Niger-Mali: ICRC to assist over 100,000 victims of violence and economic hardship

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is launching extensive assistance programmes for more than 100,000 people affected by adverse weather conditions and violence in northern Niger and Mali. They are among millions of people, mainly farmers and herders, hit hard by poor rains and economic hardship. Continuing communal violence in some areas has added to the strain.









