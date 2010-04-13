|
Angola: Female journalists call for speed up in dealing with criminal cases
The Forum of Women Journalists for Gender Equality (FMJIG) urged for the need to speed up in handling of the criminal cases of individuals who commit violence against women and children at home.
The call has been launched by the administrative director, Carolina Barros, while speaking to the public Angolan Press Agency (Angop) on the sidelines of a seminar on domestic violence, promoted by her organization. She said that the delay in handling of criminal cases discourages some women to report their abusers.
Angop reported on 9 April 2010 that the Forum of Women Journalists is also concerned about the fact that some National Police officers regard domestic violence as a family problem and should be resolved at home and not in the organs of justice.
"The slowness of the process, lack of attorney to proceed with the charge and the fact of the victim to report the case to a police station, also worry the association," she said.
Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)
