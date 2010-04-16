press releases





Statement by an IMF Mission to Togo

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Marshall Mills visited Lomé during April 1?15, 2010 to conduct discussions for the fourth review of Togo’s program under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). The mission met with President Faure Gnassingbé, Prime Minister Gilbert Houngbo, Minister of Economy and Finance, Adji Ayassor, Minister of Cooperation, Development and Regional Planning, Gilbert Bawara, other members of the government, and senior officials. It also held fruitful discussions with parliamentarians, representatives of civil society, labor unions, donors, the private sector, and the press.









