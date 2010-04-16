|
Angola: Prensa Latina official highlights Angolan journalists professionalism
The president of Cuban Press Agency (Prensa Latina), Fran Gonzales, on 14 April 2010 in Luanda, highlighted the professionalism showed by Angolan journalists working for the country’s media organs.
The Angolan Press Agency (Angop) reported on 15 April 2010, that the official was speaking at the end of a visit to the State-owned "Televisão Publica de Angola" (TPA) and "Rádio Nacional de Angola" (RNA).
According to Fran Gonzales, Prensa Latina is ready to cooperate in the training of Angolan media professionals. He said Prensa Latina owns an audiovisual production that covers news services, child programs and others that can be of interest to Angola’s TPA. The official stated that Prensa Latina is the main source of news that is taken over by other organs to feed their own services.
"Prensa Latina has a good radio production in Spanish, English and Portuguese that can serve as a source for RNA, as an example the weekly news briefs on Latin America and Caribbean, that is produced in Portuguese language", he stressed.
Fran Gonzales held separate courtesy meetings with the managements of RNA, TPA, Journalism Training Centre (CEFOJOR) and the Oil Company (SONANGOL)’s Documentation and Image Centre.
Prensa Latina is a Cuban international agency with offices in 27 countries. They are in America (17), Europe (five), Asia (three) and Africa (two).
Background
The Angop and the Prensa Latina, signed in Luanda on 8 April 2010 a cooperation agreement in the dominion of news and professional upgrading. The two agencies will exchange information through immediate requests for assistance in terms of covering news events in both countries by means of meetings or telephone reports.
Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)
