The Angolan deputy health minister, Evelize Frestas, on 20 April 2010 emphasized the importance of the mass media as instrument to influence sustainable development towards the achievement of the Millennium Goals and the changing of the old paradigms in the health/disease process.
According to report by the Angolan Press Agency (Angop) on 20 April 2010, the deputy minister, addressing a national seminar to establish a network of journalists against malaria, considered the meeting a fundamental process for the identification of innovative mechanisms of information and education, for the synergistic interaction in the resolution of health problems affecting communities.
The mass media, she said, play a fundamental role, not only reporting, but also supporting the health ministry in the search of better community approaches, proposing the creation of mechanisms to include health subjects in the curriculum of journalism schools and the implementation of strategies for technical upgrading and the graduation media professionals in health subjects.
The seminar, closed on 20 April 2010, was aimed at making journalists aware of the malaria situation in Angola and get contributions for better preventive actions against the illness. The participants discussed subjects like the strategy of health promotion to prevent malaria, journalism and health and journalists network in the combat of malaria.
Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)