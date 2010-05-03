press releases





Blog Contest Offers Graduate Students the Chance to Win a Trip to Zambia

Malaria No More and Novartis Host Contest in U.S. and Six Other Countries

Three students will win a trip to Africa through the social media contest "World Briefing: Telling the Malaria Story" co-sponsored by Malaria No More and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The contest is open to graduate students in the United States, Ecuador, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Philippines and Venezuela via the contest Web site www.WorldBriefing.org









