Ethiopia: Invitation - Press conference of the African Union elections observation mission

The African Union (AU) Elections Observation Mission (EOM) led by President Sir Ketumile Masire, former President of Botswana, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2010 at the Hilton. Representatives of the media will be briefed on the deployment of the observation mission on the field. At this occasion, an arrival statement will be released.









