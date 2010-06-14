G-8 Summit: Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt and 5 other African nations invited

The role of African nations in world affairs has been highlighted in the forthcoming G-8 summit in Canada. Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa have been invited to attend a special session at the summit in Huntsville, Ontario from June 25-27, 2010.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



