Exhibition of forgotten refugees of the Sahara marks Refugee Week

A photographic exhibition marking Refugee Week opened this week in Brighton with images of refugees from one of the world’s longest and most forgotten conflicts. Known as ’Africa’s last colony’ Western Sahara, was given to Morocco by the Spanish when they withdrew in 1976. A 16 year war followed and a 19 year ceasefire, but the Saharawi’s displaced by the occupation have never been able to return home.









