Congo train disaster death toll rising

The death toll following a train crash which occurred Monday night in Yanga, 60 km from Pointe-Noire on the Chemin de Fer Congo-Ocean (CFCO), has risen to at least 76. Officials indicate that between 400 and 700 people were injured. Over-speeding and "behavioral problems" have been blamed for the rail disaster.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



