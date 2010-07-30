AGOA: African business women at the forefront of trade

Thirty-four African women entrepreneurs are participating in the 2010 U.S.–Sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum — better known as the AGOA Forum — and the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum to further enhance the U.S.-Africa trade relationship by expanding their businesses and increasing economic growth in their own countries.













