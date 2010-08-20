Gabon: Ali Bongo signals the end of France-Afrique

Confirming his desire to distance himself from France, Gabonese president Ali Bongo looks determined to break away from his father’s legacy. After festivities marking the central African country’s fiftieth independence anniversary, Omar Bongo’s son is quoted saying that the "exclusive relations between Gabon and France belong to the past".

[1] The term refers to France’s influential networks in Africa, an integral component of diplomatic relations between France and its former African colonies









