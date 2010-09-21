Africa: Behind the race for Education for all by 2015

Struggling countries include: Somalia, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Liberia

African countries have the unhealthiest environment for school-age children a new report has claimed. Children in Somalia, Eritrea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Chad, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Liberia are not getting an education.









