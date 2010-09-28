A London-based writer, broadcaster and journalist, Stefan Simanowitz writes for publications in the UK and around the world including the: Guardian, Independent, Financial Times, Washington Times, Global Post, Huffington Post, New Statesman, In These Times, New Internationalist, Prospect, Lancet, Salon.com, Contemporary Review, Mail & Guardian. He has a background in policy, political strategy and international human rights law and has worked for the European Commission, Liberty and the ANC during South Africa’s first democratic election campaign. He has reported from mass graves in Somaliland and Indonesia, prisons in Cameroon and South Africa, refugee camps in the Sahara desert and he writes on all aspects of global politics. He also has an interest in culture and travel, writing reviews on music, literature, film and theatre and taking photographs to accompany his reviews and reportage. Website

Twitter @StefSimanowitz









Algeria-Morocco: Violent clash averted in Western Sahara stand-off

“I have just lived through one of the most terrifying experiences of my life” renowned Spanish actor Willy Toledo, tells me over the phone in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

[1] The Conference - "People’s Right to resist: the case of Sahrawi people" – was held in Algiers from 25th – 27th September.

[2] The Conference - "People’s Right to resist: the case of Sahrawi people" – was held in Algiers from 25th – 27th September.











