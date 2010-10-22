Malawi: French style retirement reform causes chaos

What age should one retire? This seems to be a current contentious topic both in Africa and Europe and dominating media space. In Malawi, workers have been infuriated by a draft pension bill which wants retirement age for women to be at 55 and men at 60. It is the first time that the country will have a law specifying a retirement age.









