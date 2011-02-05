When revolution rocks North Africa and the Middle East

The wave of revolt currently rocking the foundations of the Afro-Arab world is unstoppable. Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, Mauritania ... Encouraged by the Tunisian people’s revolution as well as the massive revolt underway in Egypt, Afro-Arab youths are calling for change. Some governments have recently stepped up efforts to calm tensions while committing themselves to greater openness. But is this enough?











